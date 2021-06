The world we live in today is truly marvelous. Knowledge is at our fingertips at all times as technology allows us to fly through the air, transfer organs, and connect with people thousands of miles away at the click of a button. On the surface, it looks like the human race has taken a monumental step towards optimizing our potential, but in reality, this could be far from the case. According to exercise physiologist and health coach, Josh D'Alessandro, the speed at which humans have evolved has slowed us down in terms of our pursuit of optimal, physical health. Josh explains however, that it does not need to be this way. Here are 5 things he recommends we do on a daily basis to enhance our well-being right now, and for the long haul.