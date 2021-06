This franchise desperately needs a true star quality player to get them into playoff competition once again. Sure, they technically made the playoffs last season, but we know that was due to a pandemic-caused 24-team playoff qualifying rule. They were not headed to the playoffs had the season continued. This season was much of the same with the team merely flirting with a playoff run. Losing 12 of 17 games down the stretch did them in. The roster needs to be blown up and players who can perform, while staying healthy, would be a huge improvement. The last two seasons have seen their star goalie Darcy Kuemper go down with an extended injury, causing stress on the defence.