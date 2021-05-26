newsbreak-logo
NEW: ROESLER SEEKS STRONG FINISH

Freeman Courier
 5 days ago

JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER Titus Roesler can pinpoint the day when the fire that fuels his drive to run was lit. It was May 16, 2019, and the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats were running in Gayville at the Region 5B Track Meet. One year earlier, in 2018 as a freshman, Roesler had run the 3200 at the State Track Meet, but on that day two years ago, he fell short of a return-trip when he finished third in the region competition. "That's when it all started," said Roesler, who graduated from…

