NEW: ROESLER SEEKS STRONG FINISH

JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER Titus Roesler can pinpoint the day when the fire that fuels his drive to run was lit. It was May 16, 2019, and the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats were running in Gayville at the Region 5B Track Meet. One year earlier, in 2018 as a freshman, Roesler had run the 3200 at the State Track Meet, but on that day two years ago, he fell short of a return-trip when he finished third in the region competition. “That’s when it all started,” said Roesler, who graduated from…