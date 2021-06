Transcendence Theatre Company is back with live muiscal theater in the North Bay in 2021! This summer's season of Broadway Under the Stars takes place June 4 through September 19, and marks the series' 10th anniversary. It's so exciting to see live musical theater return to Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen (as well as other venues). My family and I really missed our summer tradition of seeing one of their amazing shows and can't wait to attend this year. Broadway Under the Stars is always one of the highlights of our summer!