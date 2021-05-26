NEW: HELMA LOOKS TO FINISH CAREER WITH 400 TRIFECTA

JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER The last time Collin Helma competed on the track at O’Harra Stadium on the campus of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, he and his teammates returned to Freeman with the 2018 Class B championship trophy. There will be no such fortune for Helma and Company in Rapid City this weekend, but the Freeman High School graduate is hoping to return to his hometown with a few additional pieces of hardware to complete his collection from what has been an…