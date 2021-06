The City of Iowa Falls has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years to repair and replace buckled, missing and damaged sidewalks in town, and now the city council is considering a code change that would protect those new paths by prohibiting the planting of trees in the area between the sidewalk and the street. But others in town – and leaders in other communities – warn that such a move could have long-lasting negative effects for a town that calls itself The Scenic City.