Black Peaks: "It's been such a weird couple of years"

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA live album from a period where there's been no live shows? Black Peaks, explain please... By the time this issue of Upset goes to print, Black Peaks' livestream event, Live At The Brighton Centre has already taken place, and no doubt been rapturously received. It's also been released via digital platforms, though fans desperate for the vinyl release will have to hold tight until autumn. "Why cover old news?" you may be shouting. Well, because this cinematic performance will be an important staple in the Brighton band's history, and because it has once again cemented the fact that Black Peaks are one of the most vital alternative acts in the UK right now.

