Black Peaks: "It's been such a weird couple of years"

For more than a decade we’ve come to rely on Red Fang, always knowing they’ll bring some of the dirtiest yet catchiest riffs around, while oozing an enormous sense of fun from every orifice. However, the stoner quartet we find in 2021 are a familiar yet mutated being, with the spacey exploration that began to seep through on 2016’s Only Ghosts seemingly consuming the whole of this fifth effort. The full-throttle tracks are still there, most notably in the form of the rollicking, fuzzy twang of My Disaster and the short, sharp stomp of Rabbits In Hives. But from the rumbling mire of opener Take It Back onwards it’s clear that this is a darker, more nefarious version of Red Fang, with subtle synths and a procession of menacing moods throughout.