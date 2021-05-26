Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood County, WI

North Wood County Park Beach Closed due to eColi

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Wood County, Nepco, and Dexter County Park Beaches Open Saturday. Submitted to OnFocus – North Wood County Park Beach is closed due to high Escherichia coli (E. coli) counts. Initial beach water samples collected on 05/18/2021 prompted the closure. The Wood County Health Department routinely conducts water sampling for bacteria at all county beaches throughout the summer. The recent water samples collected from the beach exceed the maximum level considered to be safe. The most recent count at North Wood County Park Beach was 2419.6 Most Probable Number (MPN).

www.onfocus.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Wood County, WI
Wood County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Open Water#Water Pollution#Water Testing#Ecoli#Nepco#Mpn#South Wood County#Wood County Beaches#E Coli Bacteria#Samples#Water Sampling#Animal Pollution#Water Quality Testing#Dexter County#Waterborne Illnesses#Swimming#Swimmers#Diarrhea#Vomiting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Wood County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Workplace Accident in Wood County

AUBURNDALE, WI (WSAU) — A workplace accident in Wood County has left a 21-year-old dead. Authorities were called to Liberty Tire Recycling in Auburndale for a report of a forklift accident. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim pinned under the forklift. The man was pronounced dead...
Wood County, WIDaily Tribune

Wood County committee recommends building $56.2 million jail

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Twenty years after the Wood County Board decided to wait to build a new jail, members will decide if now is the time. A jail study completed in August by Venture Architects recommends building a 300-bed jail. That guidance is the same as the recommendation made by a study presented to the Wood County Board in 2001. The earlier proposal, which failed to get the two-thirds vote needed to pass the bonding issue, was for a jail not to exceed $20 million.