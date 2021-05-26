North Wood County Park Beach Closed due to eColi

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Twenty years after the Wood County Board decided to wait to build a new jail, members will decide if now is the time. A jail study completed in August by Venture Architects recommends building a 300-bed jail. That guidance is the same as the recommendation made by a study presented to the Wood County Board in 2001. The earlier proposal, which failed to get the two-thirds vote needed to pass the bonding issue, was for a jail not to exceed $20 million.