North Wood County Park Beach Closed due to eColi
South Wood County, Nepco, and Dexter County Park Beaches Open Saturday. Submitted to OnFocus – North Wood County Park Beach is closed due to high Escherichia coli (E. coli) counts. Initial beach water samples collected on 05/18/2021 prompted the closure. The Wood County Health Department routinely conducts water sampling for bacteria at all county beaches throughout the summer. The recent water samples collected from the beach exceed the maximum level considered to be safe. The most recent count at North Wood County Park Beach was 2419.6 Most Probable Number (MPN).www.onfocus.news