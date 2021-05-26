newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Former Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Transfers to Ohio

By McLain Moberg
SpartanNation
 3 days ago
East Lansing, Mich. – Chris Mayfield is heading home.

The former Michigan State defensive tackle announced his commitment to Ohio via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He entered the transfer portal on April 26.

"I am very grateful for all of the friends and memories I made at Michigan State, he said. "Also to be able to learn under a great coaching staff, but after entering the transfer portal and finding out what school is best for me, I have decided to commit to Ohio University, GO BOBCATS."

At 6-foot-2 and 285-pounds, Mayfield signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class, which was the final one for former head coach Mark Dantonio.

Since November, the Spartans have had 27 players enter the portal, including 10 following Michigan State's spring game.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)
  • OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long (Duke)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
  • LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
  • LB Devin Hightower
  • DE DeAri Todd (Montana)
  • DE Jasiyah Robinson
  • DT Chris Mayfield
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo
  • LS Bryce Eimer
  • K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)
  • P Jack Bouwmeester

