Symmetra Set to Receive "Awesome" Skin, Overwatch Devs Say

By Jack O'Dwyer
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian DPS hero, Symmetra, hasn't had a new skin released in a year and a half. Could that be about to change?. According to Overwatch, developers: yes! The Symmetra-skin-drought appears to be reaching its end. Her last cosmetic, Marammat Symmetra, was released in November 2020 as part of her restoration challenge 18 months ago. Now, fans and mains shouldn't have to wait much longer for new cosmetics to outfit their favorite hero.

