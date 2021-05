Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that midfielder Naby Keita has a long-term future at the club, despite his recent lack of action. The Guinea international has not played since Klopp hauled him off against Real Madrid in early April. The 26-year-old was making a rare appearance – let alone start – but bore the brunt of Liverpool’s poor showing in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Klopp said after that Keita alone was not to blame, but he has not played since.