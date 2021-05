DC United (2-0-3, 5th, Eastern Conference) saw their three-game losing streak come to an end Thursday night with their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire (0-1-4, 13th, Eastern Conference). The visiting Fire controlled the majority of the ball with 58% possession, however, it was DC who had the best chances on goal. Forward Edison Flores’ early goal proved to be the difference as Chicago waited until it was too late to pressure United’s goal. Thursday’s win skyrocketed DC seven spots up the Eastern Conference standings, while Chicago remains second from the bottom above Cincinnati (0-1-2, 14th, Eastern Conference), who have two games in hand on the Fire.