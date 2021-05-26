Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

When is World Gin Day 2021 and how can I celebrate in Norfolk?

By Abigail Nicholson
becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGin lovers do not need a reason to pour a glass of their favourite tipple, but with World Gin Day around the corner, here is how you can celebrate in Norfolk. This year World Gin Day falls on the second Saturday of the month and will be celebrated on June 12.

www.becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin And Tonic#Glass#Bullards#Black Shuck Gin#World Gin Day#Gin Lovers#Gins#Lemongrass#Paradise#Bitter Orange Peel#Juniper#Petals#Coriander#Norwich#Sea Buckthorn#Tonka Bean#Grains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

“Where Can I Celebrate My Birthday Right Now?”

Outdoor bars, parks, and flower shops where your friends can come and go. Like every other millennial, I am trying to figure out a birthday celebration in NYC that is both age and COVID-friendly. Thinking a Saturday afternoon stop-by-and-get-(me)-drunk situation but that’s harder these days given the restrictions. Any ideas?
Redding, CAactionnewsnow.com

Turtle Bay Exploration Park celebrates World Turtle Day

REDDING, Calif. – There is a special place in Redding where you can visit and learn about turtles on World Turtle Day. The place is Turtle Bay Exploration Park. It is located at 844 Sundial Bridge Drive in Redding next to the Sacramento River. The campus features 300 acres of...
Animalsnaked capitalism

Bees and Bluebells: Celebrating World Bee Day By Encouraging Pollinators in My Garden

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield, who has worked as a securities lawyer and a derivatives trader. She is currently writing a book about textile artisans. Yesterday was a sunny early summer’s day in my Brooklyn garden, with many flowers in full bloom. At the front of the garden, rests a well-established Zephirine Drouhin climbing Bourbon rose, which I planted in the mid- ‘90s, soon after we moved in. I chose this variety because of its tolerance for poor soil and shade, of which I once had plenty. The plant is thriving, now that the two trees that once shaded my garden – a massive maple and a three-trunked river birch – are gone, casualties of disease. At the moment, it’s covered with fragrant carmine blooms, and if I keep up with the deadheading, will throw off repeat blooms throughout the summer.
Grocery & Supermaketmasterofmalt.com

Not another one! How can gin brands stand out?

There’s a lot of gin out there. A hell of a lot. So, how can gin brands stand out in such a crowded market place? Lucy Britner meets three British brands doing things a bit differently. If someone were to illustrate ‘Gin Lane’ now, the sign would be on a...
Lifestylefarmweek.com

A giant Jawbox gin celebrates reopening of Belfast’s top hotel

A top hotel chain has teamed up with a drinks giant to unveil one of the world’s largest bottles of gin – a 73cm bottle containing a staggering 32 litres. Nearly 1,000 measures of the spirit are included in the Jawbox Giant’s Edition – the star attraction of a new G & Tea afternoon tea offering in the Hastings-owned Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.
Worldthemanc.com

A vibrant pink tuk tuk selling boozy ice cream is touring Greater Manchester this summer

A new independent ice cream brand is bringing its beloved boozy ice cream on tour across Manchester and beyond this summer. A Few Scoops – which specialises in alcohol infused ice-cream, sorbets and ice-pops – is bringing its showstopping pink tuk tuk, affectionately known as Jolene, and the shiny new ice cream bike, named after the icon herself, Dolly, to a handful of locations right across the region over the coming weeks.
U.K.brentwoodlive.co.uk

How you can have 9 days off work by booking just 3 thanks to the Queen

Buckingham Palace has released further details of a “blockbuster” four-day bank holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen next year. The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate the occasion having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25-years-old. The nation will come together to...
Restaurantsthemanc.com

The Deaf Institute is giving out free DD’s Burgers this weekend

Manchester’s Deaf Institute is giving out free burgers this weekend – and all you have to do to get your hands on one is buy yourself a pint. The Grosvenor Street bar is teaming up with The Koffee Pot’s sister brand DD’s for the promotion – with burger chefs taking over the kitchen and slinging out free patties on Friday and Saturday (June 5 & 6).
Worldalloaadvertiser.com

Queen’s coronation anniversary marked with gun salutes across capital

Gun salutes have been fired across the capital to mark the 68th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. British Army regular and reserve soldiers commemorated the occasion by firing volleys from the banks of the Thames at the Tower of London and the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich. It is exactly...
Festivalmasterofmalt.com

Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021 Day 7: Kilchoman

It’s Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021 Day 7: Kilchoman time! So we’re taking a look at the history of one of the newer distilleries on the island but one that has had a huge impact on Scotch whisky in its short life. Somehow we’ve got to Day 7 of...
Lifestyleworldcapitaltimes.com

10 easy walks in Britain for families with younger children

Standing on the summit of Cothelstone Hill on the southern edge of the Quantocks, the circle of beech trees known as the Seven Sisters is thought to mark the outline of a prehistoric platform cairn. Further fascinating remnants of the hill’s long history of human activity include bronze age barrows and the ruins of an early 20th-century tower. To reach the top, follow the obvious path straight up from the car park – on a clear day the views stretch to Wales. Descend the far side to return along the hill’s wooded southern flanks. Cothelstone is open access land, so exploring is encouraged. Fyne Court (National Trust, free entry, no booking required) with its wild, rambling grounds and cafe, is a mile away.
Agriculturebusinessnewswales.com

Expansion for Award Winning Family Vineyard In Mid Wales

Kerry Vale Vineyard has made the bold decision to plant 500 Pinot Noir vines to complement its existing award winning varieties. The vineyard, which lies just three miles south of Montgomery and was planted in 2010, is looking to widen its offer and increase its range of still and sparkling wines.
Restaurantsfoodieexplorers.co.uk

Last supper in Pompeii at Dinner by Heston

A decade ago, before everyday life turned upside down and planning trips away became a volatile activity we had thought about booking Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in Bray for a birthday meal but were put off by the £155 price tag so visited his pub, The Hind’s Head instead. Years later we contemplated the Fat Duck again only to see that the price had risen to £255 and had to be paid upfront. Ouch!
Petsinews.co.uk

Dan McGeorge: Great British Menu ‘champion of champions’ on serving a ‘dog’s dinner’ to Oxford vaccine creator

What does it take to be a champion of champions in British cuisine? For chef Dan McGeorge, who last week had that title bestowed upon him by the Great British Menu, it was his secret ingredient: dogs. No! He didn’t cook them – he used them as the inspiration for his winning dish. The TV first-timer wowed judges of the BBC show with a chocolate mousse entitled Give A Dog A Bone in honour of the Guide Dogs charity, which was founded in his native Liverpool more than 90 years ago.
Drinkskenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

The best gins for every occasion: fancy a G&T, a Negroni, or a Martini? These are the best gins for the job

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. The quintessential English spirit (make of that what you will: it's dry, strong, and synonymous with regret), gin has long since thrown off the auspices of being a 'nana drink' and is now rightly heralded as the most useful cocktail ingredient there is.
Lifestyle1055thebridge.com

EGGs-cellent Dad Big Green EGG Giveaway

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Leisure Depot to give the EGGs-cellent Dads in your life a chance to win a large Big Green Egg package (which includes a Large Big Green Egg, a convEGGtor, & a Large Egg Nest, valued at $1,200). Tell us below what makes the...