Former senator from Virginia, John Warner, dies at 94

By Tyler Arnold
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A former Republican senator from Virginia, John Warner, was pronounced dead in his Alexandria home Wednesday from heart failure at the age of 94. As the second-longest serving senator in Virginia history, Warner legislated as a political moderate. Although he would back Republican presidents, he also voiced support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe V. Wade, supported gun control legislation and opposed Robert Borke’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Although he supported President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, he urged the president to bring the troops home in 2007.

