Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Series Bets: Atlanta is the Play, But Wait for the Right Price

By Matt Moore
actionnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin C. Cox/Getty Images. Pictured from left: New York Knicks Forward Julius Randle #30 and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young #11. A look at the Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs series entering Game 2, and where to find betting value:. Before the Series Began. My precept coming into this...

www.actionnetwork.com
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Set to return Wednesday

Noel (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. Noel will return to the court following a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 23.7 minutes per game this season. Taj Gibson will likely shift back to his usual bench role.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: John Collins is likely to be overpaid in free agency

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. When the Atlanta Hawks failed to sign John Collins to a rookie max extension, they opened the door for other teams to potentially sign Collins to a max deal in the coming offseason. This is why Dan Favale of B/R believes that Collins will be one of the top five overpaid free agents this offseason.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Scores 25 in 29 minutes

Collins tallied 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Pacers. The 23-year-old bounced back Wednesday's nine-point effort to post the most points he's scored since March 26. Collins hasn't been his normal dominant self since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he's averaging a serviceable 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over his last 12 games. The fourth-year forward will look to build on Thursday's impressive bounce-back performance Monday at home against the Wizards.
NBAnumberfire.com

Nerlens Noel (ankle) starting for Knicks Wednesday; Taj Gibson back to bench

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Noel was listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury after missing the last game, but he's been cleared to return. He'll also return to the starting lineup, sending Taj Gibson back to a bench role.
NBAlindyssports.com

Knicks C Nerlens Noel returns to action vs. Nuggets

Knicks center Nerlens Noel was back in action Wednesday night for New York’s road game against the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks listed Noel as questionable on their injury report due to a sprained left ankle, but he was in the starting lineup. Noel left the Knicks’ Sunday game at Houston...
NBAJanesville Gazette

De’Andre Hunter returns as Hawks survive close call vs. Wizards

It came down to the final shot, but the Hawks (38-31) came away with a 125-124 win vs. the Wizards (32-37) Monday at State Farm Arena, getting a key player back in the process. Next up, the Hawks will host the Wizards again Wednesday. Below are some takeaways from the...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017. Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference...
NBAFrankfort Times

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the last day of the regular season, and neither team has a lot to play for. The Rockets, who traded James Harden at the beginning of the season, are in rebuilding mode and are headed to the NBA's Draft Lottery. Meanwhile,...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Strong two-way performance

Collins scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) with six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday. Collins scored 15-plus points and added six-plus rebounds for the fourth time in his last five contests. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 19.0 points (on an impressive 64.2 percent shooting from the field and 47.1 percent shooting from three), 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...
NBAdarnews.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBAchatsports.com

The Rockets’ season comes to a close against the Hawks

It was just yesterday when James Harden was a member of the Houston Rockets; they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall; Bill Worrell was still announcing games. The world was our oyster. Now, just a short (literally) season later, all of that changed. The Rockets will end their season with...