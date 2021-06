Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should play to win Saturday in the FA Cup final and without question should start Edouard Mendy as the keeper. Tuchel should throw out any previous FA Cup player use convention in starting Kepa Arrizabalaga. Tuchel should forget about any considerations about how a win for Arrizabalaga might inflate his confidence and/or his transfer window value. And, finally, Tuchel should forget about any other considerations whatsoever that may enter into this faulty move, change his mind, and simply play Mendy. This is the title game and in title games, you simply play your best and there is no question that Mendy is his best keeper.