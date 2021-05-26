NBA Fantasy: Boom Bust Tool Projections for DraftKings + FanDuel Lineups Today 5/26

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) are hitting the road for the next two games. First up, the NBA leading Utah Jazz (50-19). Portland is 0-2 on the season vs. Utah, but the Blazers have now won four-straight games and eight of their last nine contests. The Blazers will see a very different Jazz squad on the court Wednesday. Utah will be without star Donovan Mitchell who will not play in the team’s final three games as he continues to heal from a right ankle injury suffered on April 16 vs. the Pacers.