NBA Fantasy: Boom Bust Tool Projections for DraftKings + FanDuel Lineups Today 5/26
Today’s NBA fantasy slate features more fun Game 2 matchups. Last night, the Lakers evened their series against the Suns while the Clippers shockingly fell into an 0-2 hole against the Mavericks. The Jazz finished with the best record in the NBA this season and are playing to even their series against the Grizzlies after faltering in Game 1. For FanDuel and DraftKings purposes, Utah presents a tough situation since Donovan Mitchell returns to action tonight. This impacts how most of the roster is viewed, as well as the projections for the Awesemo NBA DFS Boom vs. Bust Tool.www.awesemo.com