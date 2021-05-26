newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears Plans Of Building Around Justin Fields Just Got Good News

By Erik Lambert
sportsmockery.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrafting Justin Fields was potentially a great thing for the Chicago Bears. Finding the talented quarterback is always the most difficult step for a franchise. Yet it’s also just the first. One problem this organization has had for way too long is being able to build around their quarterbacks with proper weapons and blocking. Ask Jay Cutler for a reminder of this. GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy know Fields will only be as good as what they put around him.

www.sportsmockery.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Stadiums#Espn#Nflpa#Gm Ryan Pace#Affordable Qb Play#Chicago#Trade Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

With Bears schedule leaked, should Justin Fields start Week 1 or sit behind Andy Dalton?

Although it’s unknown if he will be the starter, Justin Fields the Chicago Bears will take on Matthew Stafford in Sunday Night Football. Although the Chicago Bears traded up to grab Ohio State superstar Justin Fields, that doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter in Week 1. The pick was made for the future of the organization rather than the present, at least that’s the plan Bears head coach Matt Nagy has outlined since the draft.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights from first day of Bears rookie minicamp featuring Justin Fields

The wait is over — the Chicago Bears have shared the first highlights from the first day of rookie minicamp, which fans have been anticipating since Day 1 of the NFL draft. While there’s plenty of excitement for Chicago’s rookie class, it’s no surprise that the player in the spotlight is quarterback Justin Fields, who the Bears traded up to select with the 11th overall pick.
NFLchatsports.com

Justin Fields Says He's 'Going to Do Everything I Can' to Be Bears' Starting QB

Justin Fields doesn't plan on starting his NFL career on the bench. "I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you're not, then there's no reason for you to be here," the Chicago Bears quarterback told reporters Friday. "So, of course, I'm going to do everything that I can to get that starting job. It's not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I'm just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day.
NFLUSA Today

Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields' first rookie minicamp practice

Justin Fields Fever was in full effect as the Chicago Bears kicked off rookie minicamp at Halas Hall on Friday. Fields, along with his fellow Bears rookies, practiced for the first time as Chicago Bears. With the media in attendance, there were rave reviews about Fields’ first practice, which had...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Impressed With Justin Fields After Rookie Minicamp

Nagy: Justin Fields picked up Day 1 lessons 'fairly easily' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rookie minicamp is over, and the results appear to be unanimous: Justin Fields was pretty impressive in his first professional practices. On Sunday, Matt Nagy got to watch Fields at Halas Hall for the first time, albeit just in walk-throughs. But he still was able to get a sense of what Fields was able to accomplish on Friday and Saturday, watching through an iPad toted around the practice field by assistant coach Kyle Childress.
NFLwmleader.com

Bears insist Andy Dalton is ‘QB1’ over Justin Fields – for now

The Bears’ unfortunate “QB1” tweet is still accurate – for now. Chicago got their first look at top draft pick Justin Fields during their rookie mini-camp this weekend, and he reportedly impressed during the three-day set of practices. That said, Bears coach Matt Nagy is still insisting that free-agent signing Andy Dalton will be their guy come Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Best-case scenario: Andy Dalton plays well for the Bears, and Justin Fields spends a season learning.

For selfish reasons, many of us would like to see Justin Fields as the Bears’ starting quarterback sooner rather than later. Sooner, meaning tomorrow. We want to know if the kid can play. We want to be entertained by a player who can run and throw and chew gum at the same time without the player experiencing multiple organ failure. We want a quarterback, simply because most of us have never seen one in a Bears uniform. Either they weren’t any good (don’t make me name names) or they couldn’t stay healthy (Jim McMahon).
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Explains How Justin Fields' Deep Ball Helps Offense

How Justin Fields' deep ball can help Bears right away originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the first few days of rookie training camp, we’ve talked about Justin Fields’ leadership, his goals for the weekend, and how he’s passed the eye test overall. But one thing we haven’t gone over is one of his more eye-catching talents: the deep ball.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Justin Fields already looking good for Bears

The former Ohio State football player was the tenth pick in last month’s NFL Draft and is already turning heads around the Bears organization. Justin Fields was great the last two seasons for the Ohio State football program. Anyone that watches the Buckeyes on a regular basis knows how much he did for this program on and off the field. He should have been picked higher in the Draft but slid to tenth overall.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The future is now, Chicago Bears must start Justin Fields immediately

It is unfair to put so much pressure on a single player, but the Chicago Bears legitimately may have saved their franchise with their selection of Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a team that seemed to have no hope for the future and most figured they would be stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future. After trading up to select Fields, everything has changed for the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

What Matt Nagy Wants Justin Fields to Work on Before Bears OTAs

Nagy shares his goals for Justin Fields before OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has one weekend of professional practices under his belt, and by all accounts it was a great success. But his work is far from done before the Bears even begin considering inserting him as the team’s starting quarterback. Matt Nagy reiterated on Sunday, Andy Dalton is still the starter at Halas Hall. He also laid out what he, and the rest of the Bears coaching staff, is looking for Fields to work on between the end of rookie minicamp and the first set of OTAs next week.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

When Will Justin Fields Get Starting Nod for the Bears?

When the Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, it’s clear he was chosen to be the franchise quarterback. However, don’t expect him to start on opening day. Veteran Andy Dalton, who has thrown for nearly 34000 yards and 218 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons, will open as starter. Nick Foles is still on the roster, but would be better suited for the Bears to trade him than have him a number three quarterback.