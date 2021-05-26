Legendary Kicker Announces Retirement from NFL Following 24-year Career

After a year off to try and let his body heal, legendary Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it quits.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Vinatieri, who spent 14 of his 24 years in the NFL with the Colts, announced his retirement, telling McAfee that by Friday the retirement paperwork would be official.

In 14 years with the Colts, Vinatieri scored 1,515 points, finishing 336-for-394 on field goal attempts for Indy, converting another 507 out of 524 extra point tries.

As a member of the Colts, Vinatieri helped the team win Super Bowl XLI in 2006, giving him his fourth Super Bowl championship of his career, including two in which he hit the game-winning field goal with seconds left to defeat the (then) St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers.

After signing with the Colts in 2005, Vinatieri provided a steady presence at kicker after the Colts rode the roller coaster that was Mike Vanderjagt.

Following 14 years in Indianapolis and 24 in the NFL as a whole, Vinatieri retires holding five NFL records, including most points scored (2,673), most combined regular season and postseason games played (397), most career field goals made (599), most career field goals attempted (715),and most consecutive field goals made (44).

Vinatieri will soon find himself in the Colts' Ring of Honor, and should find himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in the next 5-7 years.

Congrats on an incredible career, Adam!

