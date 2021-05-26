Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

2021 SEC on CBS football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley
fbschedules.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 SEC on CBS Football Schedule was announced on Wednesday. CBS Sports coverage of the SEC begins on Saturday, Sept. 18 with Alabama at Florida. The SEC On CBS schedule in 2021 features a total of 14 games, three of which were announced today — the previously mentioned Alabama at Florida contest (Sept. 18; 3:30pm ET), the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 30, 3:30pm ET), and Missouri at Arkansas (Friday, Nov. 26; 3:30pm ET).

fbschedules.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Sec On Cbs#American Football#Alabama Football#Cbs Football Schedule#Sec Championship Game#Army Navy Game#Air Force#Navy#Boise State#Tigers#Cbs Schedule#Sec Game#Cbs Games#Cbs Sports Coverage#College Football Season#Florida Saturday#Arkansas Saturday#Florida Contest#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Football
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Redesigning every SEC football field

We are only 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season, but we’re also in that time when there is little actual news to report. Recruiting won’t pick up speed until June, we won’t have media days until July, and actual practice seems oh so far away. But that also means it’s a perfect time to delve into one of the more inane aspects of football One that most people pay little attention to, but I tend to obsess over. And that is football field design.
Hoover, ALcollegebaseballdaily.com

2021 SEC Baseball Awards Announced

HOOVER, Ala. (May 24, 2021)—–The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its 2021 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from this season. The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen was named the SEC Player of the Year,...
Alabama StateDerrick

Alabama at Florida starts 'SEC on CBS' schedule for 2021

Defending national champion Alabama’s game at Florida is scheduled to kickoff the Southeastern Conference’s game of the week slate on CBS on Sept. 15. The network announced on Wednesday several kickoff times and dates for the upcoming college football season. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
College Sportschatsports.com

Listing all SEC football stadiums by seating capacity

Traditions run deep throughout the south and a school’s football stadium is more than just a place where college football games are played. If college football is our religion, the home stadium is the cathedral. It’s a holy place that provides a spiritual-like afternoon and an intense sense of nostalgia that can move even the most casual fan to tears.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports' latest NBA mock draft features 7 SEC players

As the NBA shifts into playoff mode, that means the NBA Draft is not that far away. That also means that a clear pre-lottery-drawing picture has emerged in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, which has caused draft watchers to formulate their latest mock draft predictions.
Baseballsicemdawgs.com

2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket, schedule

The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket and schedule is now set (PDF bracket). The Georgia Bulldogs have earned the No. 8 seed. The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 25 and runs through Sunday, May 30. All 16 games will be played at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
NFLDef Pen

College football’s 2021 post-spring Top 25

Spring practices are finished for college football teams. But it won’t be long until they’re back at training camps in less than three months. However, when they do return, many top colleges will have lost some of their star players to the NFL, such as Clemson whose star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was drafted as first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Baseball: NCAA Tournament Bound

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off in the bubble and in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournament. The Tar Heels are the No. 3 seed in the Lubbock Regional, joining host Texas Tech, No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 4 seed Army West Point. UNC was listed...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

BYU Football: Ranking the games in 2021

The undisputed greatest part of BYU Football being Independent is the schedule. While most teams play 1-2 FCS schools, a decent G5, a good P5 and then 8-9 conference games that are normally the same teams year in and year out, BYU plays a unique schedule every season with very few constants.
Baseballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Updated USA Today baseball coaches poll released following SEC Tournament

The updated USA Today baseball coaches poll following the conclusion of the 2021 SEC Tournament has been released. No surprise at the top of the list, as Arkansas continues to lead the way at No. 1 while Tennessee has reached a new high at No. 2 nationally. Vanderbilt rounds out the all-SEC top 3 heading into the 2021 NCAA Tournament.