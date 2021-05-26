2021 SEC on CBS football schedule announced
The 2021 SEC on CBS Football Schedule was announced on Wednesday. CBS Sports coverage of the SEC begins on Saturday, Sept. 18 with Alabama at Florida. The SEC On CBS schedule in 2021 features a total of 14 games, three of which were announced today — the previously mentioned Alabama at Florida contest (Sept. 18; 3:30pm ET), the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 30, 3:30pm ET), and Missouri at Arkansas (Friday, Nov. 26; 3:30pm ET).fbschedules.com