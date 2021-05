Former Italian defender Ernesto Calisti provided for his take on Lazio’s ongoing contract extension dilemma with manager Simone Inzaghi. Amid all the reports and rumors noting that Inzaghi will indeed sign a new extension deal with Lazio, this has not been the case just yet. The Italian manager is still slated to become a free agent manager at the end of the season as he has not yet signed off on such an agreement.