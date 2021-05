Alan Partridge is back! A second season of This Time With Alan Partridge has arrived on our screens and while the first season was pretty much set entirely within the chat show format, this season we see more of Partridge’s life, as well as that of his co-presenter, Jennie (a fantastic Susannah Fielding). Given Jennie walked off and made Partridge present the show on his own at the end of last season, with absolutely no help from Tim Key’s technologically illiterate Simon, it’s fair to say that there’s tension in the air.