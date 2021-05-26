newsbreak-logo
Florida Georgia Line Announces Syracuse Tour Stop

 5 days ago
This fall Florida Georgia Line is hitting the road again and will make their way back to the Empire State!. You can now add another great Country concert to the great slate of shows coming to Upstate New York this fall. Earlier today Florida Georgia Line announced their I Love My Country Tour will be coming to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse Saturday, October 9th. And they will be joined by Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina!

