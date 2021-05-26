newsbreak-logo
Rapidly Growing Aircraft Data Connectivity Solutions Provider, Avionica Receives FAA 145 Repair Station Certification

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4OCM_0aCRKrkz00

Aircraft Data Connectivity Solutions Provider, Avionica Receives FAA Part 145 Repair Station Approval

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Avionica, LLC., one of the world’s leading providers of connected aircraft solutions for powering secure data and communications announced today that it has received its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 145 Repair Station certification (Air Agency Certificate No. AL2R950D). Under the certificate, the company is now fully authorized to perform repairs on all items within their Operation Specifications.

In addition, this certification gives Avionica the opportunity to create further integrated programs of support for operators globally.

“We are committed to providing the most reliable and robust support to our customers. With our repair station certification, we now have the ability to provide a total support solution for all Avionica connected products & services and potential repairs,” said Lesbia Nissing, Part 145 Accountable Manager of Avionica, LLC.

Furthermore, this capability will allow Avionica to extend a spares management program to its current customers and those customers participating in our seamless offerings.

About Avionica

Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission products and services. Avionica designs and produces innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica manufactures innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

