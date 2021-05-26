Major James Hall – Area Commander of The Salvation Army of West Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County helps local nonprofit offer 90-day suicide prevention program to veterans.

EVENT HELD TO HELP LOCAL VETERANS R.I.S.E.

On Saturday May 22nd, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County transported veterans to an inaugural event at the Grey Team, a local nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to prevent PTSD-related veteran suicides and restore passion and purpose to their lives. Eligible veterans housed at The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, a transitional housing, faith-based recovery and work program, located in West Palm Beach, are now able to participate in a 90-day treatment program called “Operation Phoenix” that Grey Team offers.

State Representative Al Baldasaro (NH), U.S. retired marine, chair of State-Federal Relations and Veterans affairs, and honorary chairman of the event, inspired and challenged attendees to work together to help veterans successfully transition from their military service. In conjunction with “Operation Phoenix,” the R.I.S.E. project aims to help participating veterans make such a transition by Renewing their minds, Improving their bodies, Sharing their stories, and Emerging from the “ashes” like a phoenix.

Majors James and Leisa Hall of The Salvation Army’s West Palm Beach Area Command and Cary Reichbach, U.S. Army Veteran and co-founder of Grey Team welcomed attendees and invited veterans and guest to tour the facility. Florida Representative Emily Slosberg, Commissioner Robert Weinroth and wife Pamela, and Steven Tillman, Program Section Chief for the Veterans Health Administration were among the list of dignitaries present to celebrate the launch of the new venture.

The ceremony included a local US Marine Corps Reserve Color Guard, The Salvation Army’s Brass Band, and the singing of the national anthem by local vocalist and recording artist Harva Tate. Lunch and guided tours of the Grey Team facilities followed the ceremony.

To sponsor a veteran(s) in the project, and/or make an online financial contribution, please visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.

