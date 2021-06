Rain might be in the forecast this weekend, but there are still some great homes to check out. Is your dream home on this list?. 7530 Kaywood Dr., Dallas. Move-in ready, this one-story cottage has plenty of living space, with an open floorplan inside and beautiful landscaping outside. An oversized primary suite boasts a large walk-in closet and private bath. Hardwood flooring showcases the living and dining areas, and the kitchen overlooks a very generous den, deck, and backyard. Three bedrooms/two baths. $550,000. Schools: Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.