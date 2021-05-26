newsbreak-logo
Blandin Broadband Lunch Bunch Notes and Video

By Ann Treacy
blandinonbroadband.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks so much to everyone who came to the Lunch Bunch today. There was no focused topic – we heard about what folks are doing and what questions are coming up. Highlight is funding. Folks are wondering how the various federal, county and state streams of funding are going to work together. Can ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funding go to areas that have qualified for RDOF? It seems like maybe. Will state grants come from the state or federal budget? Which and how will folks decide which buckets are the best fit for funding broadband? How can we manage the Emergency Broadband Benefits for households?

