Dabbl Attracts more Shoppers to Brand Engagement Rewards with CitrusAd

CitrusAd and Dabbl Partner in Scaling Online Shopper Engagement

TAMPA, FL, US, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Dabbl is joining forces with CitrusAd, the world-leading, white-label, self-service, ecommerce retail media advertising platform to more deeply engage the online grocery customer. By combining Dabbl’s engagement capabilities with CitrusAd’s retail media technology and relevancy engine, the companies offer a solution that helps brands find and engage with their most sought-after and loyal shoppers.

Brand access to consumer attention has been waning for decades. For new brands or a brand with an exciting story to tell, Dabbl guarantees high-quality time and engagement – on average 45 seconds, driving an average 2:1 return on ad spend (ROAS).

By linking a banner ad sold on CitrusAd’s retail media platform to a Dabbl experience, brands are finding the two solutions complement each other and increase a brand’s time with consumer audiences. This partnership enables CPG companies to scale high-quality engagement that provides brands key feedback, shopper preferences and other intelligence, while developing loyalty and increasing overall return on ad spend.

ShopRite’s Downtime Dollars Program is the latest of Dabbl’s retailer programs to leverage the two technologies in helping brands achieve more meaningful shopper interactions incentivized with redeemable, earned savings. ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corporation that recently expanded its retail media inventory with CitrusAd to include ad inventory online and in the ShopRite app. ShopRite is a part of the CitrusAd Ecommerce Ad Network, which continues to grow, providing brands with increased ad relevancy and real-time reporting transparency for over 25,000+ retail stores, that represent over $200bn in total grocery sales.

Dabbl CEO Susan O’Neal shared, “CitrusAd’s reach and relevance engine opens up the possibility for brands to scale the great results that drive deeper engagement with their brand both immediately and over time.”

“Sometimes a brand needs more than a few seconds to tell their story or inspire new uses for their product in order to drive incremental sales,” said Brian DeCoveny, CitrusAd VP Retail Media Partnerships. “Combining Dabbl experiences with CitrusAd product or banner placements increase a brand’s time with the consumer, provides valuable data and insight, and helps drive long-term incremental sales growth.”

About Dabbl

Dabbl brings consumers and brands together for quality time and engagement in a way that drives incremental spending at their preferred retailers. Since 2017, Dabbl has facilitated more than 100 million consumer engagements and delivered more than $6 million in retail loyalty value through the Dabbl app and its white-label retail solution. Every $1 of loyalty value delivered drives over $3 of incremental shopper spending for retailers. For more information, visit brands.getdabbl.com.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit CitrusAd.com

Bryson Hale

Dabbl

bryson@getdabbl.com