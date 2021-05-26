Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Dabbl Attracts more Shoppers to Brand Engagement Rewards with CitrusAd

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

CitrusAd and Dabbl Partner in Scaling Online Shopper Engagement

TAMPA, FL, US, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Dabbl is joining forces with CitrusAd, the world-leading, white-label, self-service, ecommerce retail media advertising platform to more deeply engage the online grocery customer. By combining Dabbl’s engagement capabilities with CitrusAd’s retail media technology and relevancy engine, the companies offer a solution that helps brands find and engage with their most sought-after and loyal shoppers.

Brand access to consumer attention has been waning for decades. For new brands or a brand with an exciting story to tell, Dabbl guarantees high-quality time and engagement – on average 45 seconds, driving an average 2:1 return on ad spend (ROAS).

By linking a banner ad sold on CitrusAd’s retail media platform to a Dabbl experience, brands are finding the two solutions complement each other and increase a brand’s time with consumer audiences. This partnership enables CPG companies to scale high-quality engagement that provides brands key feedback, shopper preferences and other intelligence, while developing loyalty and increasing overall return on ad spend.

ShopRite’s Downtime Dollars Program is the latest of Dabbl’s retailer programs to leverage the two technologies in helping brands achieve more meaningful shopper interactions incentivized with redeemable, earned savings. ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corporation that recently expanded its retail media inventory with CitrusAd to include ad inventory online and in the ShopRite app. ShopRite is a part of the CitrusAd Ecommerce Ad Network, which continues to grow, providing brands with increased ad relevancy and real-time reporting transparency for over 25,000+ retail stores, that represent over $200bn in total grocery sales.

Dabbl CEO Susan O’Neal shared, “CitrusAd’s reach and relevance engine opens up the possibility for brands to scale the great results that drive deeper engagement with their brand both immediately and over time.”

“Sometimes a brand needs more than a few seconds to tell their story or inspire new uses for their product in order to drive incremental sales,” said Brian DeCoveny, CitrusAd VP Retail Media Partnerships. “Combining Dabbl experiences with CitrusAd product or banner placements increase a brand’s time with the consumer, provides valuable data and insight, and helps drive long-term incremental sales growth.”

About Dabbl

Dabbl brings consumers and brands together for quality time and engagement in a way that drives incremental spending at their preferred retailers. Since 2017, Dabbl has facilitated more than 100 million consumer engagements and delivered more than $6 million in retail loyalty value through the Dabbl app and its white-label retail solution. Every $1 of loyalty value delivered drives over $3 of incremental shopper spending for retailers. For more information, visit brands.getdabbl.com.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit CitrusAd.com

Bryson Hale

Dabbl

bryson@getdabbl.com

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Media#Advertising#Wakefern Food Corporation#Online Shoppers#Online Engagement#Customer Engagement#Online Retailers#Customer Loyalty#Brand Engagement Rewards#Dabbl Partner#Downtime Dollars Program#Brands Getdabbl Com#Digital#Citrusad Com#Dabbl Experiences#Brand Access#High Quality Engagement#Shopper Preferences#Incremental Shopper#Increased Ad Relevancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

PLR eBook Queen reviews 98unlimited. A New Direct mail marketing system allowing people to create residual income

98 unlimited New Direct mail marketing system designed to help people create residual, passive income. 98unlimited was created by Frank & Laura Vingiano two successful entrepreneurs who want to help people make money online in 2021. JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — PLR eBook Queen Reviews 98unlimited....
Clearwater, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

B2B Business Experts Launches Expanded Services

Helping Small and Medium Business Scale their Marketing and CRM Solutions. CLEARWATER, FL, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — B2B Business Experts announced today that it will be adding new services to help Small and Medium Businesses with CRM, SEO, SEM, PPC, FB Ads, Content Marketing, and Email Marketing solutions to drive revenue growth. They also released a brand new ebook that gives away their top solutions which is on their website b2bbusinessexperts.com.
DrinksPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP

Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer!. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Is your beverage a BevVeg? Summer is around the corner and we can all use a sip of a cold drink! But did you know beer, wine, and many alcoholic beverages are processed with animal parts (gelatin, casein, glycerin, isinglass amongst others) and that not all beers are vegan friendly?
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Zero in on ‘Price Sensitivity,’ ‘Attention,’ and – Yes – Even ‘Radio,’ According to Bombora Company Surge(R)

What is the value of engagement in an online world? The swift and radical adoption of digital has meant that companies of all industries and sizes must seek precise measurement tools to track their successes and failures. With a heavy focus on digital experiences (DX), marketers are eager to learn just how engaged users are when they visit their websites.
Technologyaithority.com

Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California. “Rapidly growing SaaS organizations need our services and seek out our award-winning marketing strategy and tactical...
Retailthefintechtimes.com

Lightspeed Integrates Google To Help Retailers Increase Local Shopping Revenue

Lightspeed, a provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, announced it will integrate Google tools directly into its platform, to help independent businesses globally as they safely re-open and expand their in-store capacity. As consumer preference towards shopping locally increases, the direct integration between Lightspeed and Google will allow independent retailers to manage a number of Google tools directly in their Lightspeed commerce platform at no additional cost.
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Digital Marketing: Building a great social media strategy - by Kimberly Zar Bloorian

Keeping a low profile and staying under the radar is no longer an option in the New York-area commercial real estate industry. If you’re aiming to be a leader in the space, you need to have a strong digital presence. Although a property may not sell with just a ‘like’ or a loan may not close with a “comment” on Instagram, a consistent social media strategy can help establish your brand, build your credibility, and ensure you and your team are recognized as industry leaders.
Businessinvisionmag.com

Safilo Bets on Digital and Launches Live Chat for Its B2B Platform

(PRESS RELEASE) PADUA — In line with its customer-centric strategy, Safilo has implemented a new live chat feature on its business-to-business digital platform, aiming to provide opticians with an easy, quick and efficient communication tool. The Live Chat has been introduced in May in the Italian market and will be rolled out shortly in the other European countries where the B2B platform is active.
Internetmckissock.com

Why a Custom Real Estate Website Should Be Your Number One Marketing Priority

The importance of a clean, easy-to-navigate, responsive real estate website cannot be overstated. Make it a priority today and you’ll see far-reaching benefits into the future. If clients see your sign, they’ll Google you first and call you second—maybe. Realty Times lists a “mobile-friendly professional website” as the number one...
Economyamsamoatourism.com

How You Can Grow Your Affiliate Marketing Business In UK?

If you have started on affiliate marketing, you would have realized that this is a very popular business involving a simple partnership between a merchant, you the affiliate, and other affiliates too if allowed. Once the affiliate joins the program, he starts to advertise or promote the merchant's products and services until a customer buys them.
Cell Phonesvoticle.com

Best Mobile E-Commerce Platforms in 2021

The rise of the internet has facilitated big organizations to arrive at a more extensive market. That, it has likewise offered rise to many organizations, energized by the exponential rise of mobile associations. It's not astounding, at that point, that one examiner guarantees that the SMB e-commerce market can break the billion-dollar deal.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 ‌Critical‌ ‌Marketing‌ ‌Strategies‌ ‌for‌ ‌Product‌ ‌Promotions‌

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Whether you own a small or large company, effective marketing is critical for product promotions. Apart from creating brand awareness and loyalty, communicating the benefits of your products, both new and old, should take up the bulk of your marketing strategy. Here's how to create product promotions that sell.
Beauty & Fashionjingdaily.com

As Brands Produce More Content, Production Houses Launch Brands

L’Oréal recently joined brands like SK-II and Nike in boosting its brand-funded programming to leverage the content-commerce trend. High-quality branded content offers a way to convey brand messaging via streaming platforms such as Netflix that generally don’t allow traditional advertising. Production houses are also poised to launch their own brands...
Seminary, MSWDAM-TV

New Seminary retailer to give shoppers more options

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new retailer in Seminary is giving local shoppers new options and bringing some much-needed sales tax revenue into town. A new Family Dollar officially opened in town Saturday morning. Seminary town leaders say it’s just the second new business to open in town since the...
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Instagram Connects Shoppers With Brands' Product Drops

Instagram is burrowing further into ecommerce, and looking to be more competitive with TikTok in that realm, with a new feature that connects online shoppers to product drops through its app. Product drops are promotions used to drive interest and demand for soon-to-be-released, usually limited-in-number, products. Drops will now have...
Retailstorebrands.com

Shoppers Drug Mart debuts Pride collection from its Quo Beauty brand

The limited-edition Quo Beauty Pride collection features waterproof eyeliners, an eyeshadow palette, eyelashes, brow stickers, nail polish, a brush set, headbands and sunglasses from the drug retailer’s private beauty brand. Shoppers Drug Mart is celebrating Pride with its Quo Beauty private brand. The Canadian drug retailer is launching the limited-edition...