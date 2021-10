Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is squaring up for a fight with rival AMD — and based on a recent interview, it seems the executive already knows how the match will go. In an interview with CRN, Gelsinger proclaimed that AMD’s market dominance — both in the consumer and commercial spaces — is over with the launch of Alder Lake. “AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won’t dismiss them of the good work that they’ve done, but that’s over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids,” Gelsinger said.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO