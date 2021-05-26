Cancel
US Treasury Releases More Guidance for States on Federal Funds

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has released new guidance for states to use when distributing American Rescue Plan funds to municipalities with populations of less than 50,000, called non-entitlement communities. This includes grant award terms and conditions, calculations for distributions, and a process for municipalities to submit required documentation, including proof of 2020 budget, direct deposit information, and DUNS number before the funds are released.

