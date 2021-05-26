newsbreak-logo
Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah Lead 2021 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

By Angela Stefano
95.3 Big Kat
 5 days ago
Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah, the Highwomen and others are among this year's Americana Honors & Awards nominees. The Americana Music Association unveiled the full slate of 2021 nominees on Wednesday (May 26), during a ceremony at Nashville's National Museum of African-American Music, co-hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor and Keb' Mo'.

