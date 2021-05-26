Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.