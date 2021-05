Ashley Wise is still a junior at Glenbrook North, but her energy around the school's May 29 senior prom translates loud and clear over the phone. "I'm very, very, very excited. I'm so excited to be able to throw this for the seniors and also go to it with the Junior Board. I haven't been to a dance in a very long time, and so it'll be exciting to get back in that groove," she exclaimed.