Cleveland Recording Summit Recording Master Class. April 26, 2021: Cleveland, OH – Starsound Studios has announced that they will be holding a Recording Master Class with acclaimed guitar virtuoso Carl Verheyen and award winning producer/engineer Mark Hornsby on Friday June 18th and Saturday June 19th. This is the first event in their new Cleveland Recording Summit (CRS) series – a unique set of recording classes aimed at the Cleveland recording and musician community. The first annual CRS allows enthusiasts to learn alongside some of their favorite musicians at the Strongsville Holiday Inn. The class is open to all registered attendees on a first come, first serve basis, and will be overseen by Starsound Studios owner/operator Wade Nichols.