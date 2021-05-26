Ray Volpe Gets Vulnerable on ‘Mixed Feelings’ EP
Ray Volpe gives fans their daily dose of sad boy bass music with his six-track EP, Mixed Feelings, which’s out now on Subsidia!. Since the inception of Subsidia Records, Excision has continued to make room for up-and-coming bass artists to show us what they got. One of those artists includes Ray Volpe, the gem behind “Over My Head,” “Programmed to Love,” and “Hunt Me Down.” The self-proclaimed “sad dubstep boy” is no stranger to dance music. He’s been producing and releasing music since 2013, but the last year has put Ray Volpe in the spotlight, and people are starting to pay attention to his work.edmidentity.com