Ray Volpe Gets Vulnerable on ‘Mixed Feelings’ EP

‘Reborn’ by Uliy B is the artist’s newest EP which was inspired by personal experiences. The artist says, ‘I was going through a tough time with love and trying to find myself, within myself and other people. I was getting more attached to emotions than I was to my plans or goals. The first half of the EP expresses what I was feeling inside and all the inner demons I was fighting. The second half shows the side of love that no one really knows how to explain. I express how it goes in a cycle of letting someone go to meet someone new to not being able to stop thinking about them.’