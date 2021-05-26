Cancel
Attorney General Letitia James Introduces Legislation to Limit Police Use of Force

By Jackson Ferrari Ibelle
bkreader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James announced new legislation Friday that seeks to strengthen state law surrounding police use of force. The Police Accountability Act, which James’ office is calling “the most far-reaching use of force reform in the nation,” would not only set a higher standard for when officers can legally use force but would also make it easier for prosecutors to hold officers who have committed unjustified or excessive force accountable.

www.bkreader.com
Letitia James
