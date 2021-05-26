Day After Thoughts: Soupy shutouts and the Alex Galchenyuk Revenge Tour

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin felt excited when he drove to the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard for the first day of training camp on Jan. 3. “Every time you start a new season, you’re always excited,” he said at the time. “I watched a little bit of the skate this morning. I like what we’ve done. Again, you could put anything on paper — it doesn’t matter until you start playing games and having the results. But just the fact that our players are excited, that tells me that their minds are at the right place. And also the way that we could play the game. We have a fast team still. We have a bigger team. We could play pretty much any way you want. We’re still going to play our game, but I think we’re well equipped now to play against bigger teams than we were in the past.”