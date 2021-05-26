Cancel
California State

Caitlyn Jenner on California governor run, immigration, transgender health

Caitlyn Jenner first moved to California nearly 50 years ago to chase her Olympic dreams. Now she’s pursuing a new challenge — running for California governor. She is one of the highest-profile challengers to Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election. With no prior political experience, Jenner considers herself a “disruptor” and said she has no ties to Sacramento, which she believes is a selling point.

