Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.