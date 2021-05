The home secretary has promised “wholesale reform” of the UK’s immigration system, part of which will see more red tape for Europeans travelling to the country on holiday.Priti Patel is set to confirm a new “digital border” that will require all visitors to Britain to fill out more forms and possibly pay extra fees.She claims this new US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation will make the border more secure by automatically checking for criminals from other countries and allowing more accurate statistics to be gathered.But what exactly does it mean for holidaymakers? Here’s what we know so far.What forms will inbound tourists...