Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Toronto Six add to leadership group with the re-signing of Emma Grecco

theleafsnation.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Six continue to build their roster for next season, with the re-signing of defender Emma Grecco. In a press release, Grecco shared:. “My decision to return to the Toronto Six was an easy one,” said the left-handed shooter. “I had so much fun competing with my teammates in the bubble and wanted to continue our momentum into season 7. Even though we didn’t come out with the result we wanted, I am excited to have another chance at winning the franchise’s first championship.”

theleafsnation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeymountainviewtoday.ca

Toronto Six re-sign NWHL MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis

TORONTO — The Toronto Six have re-signed forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who was the National Women's Hockey League's most valuable player this past season. The Six, the lone Canadian team in the six-team league, enters its second season in 2021-22. Grant-Mentis, 22, tied for the NWHL regular-season lead in points with...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

10 Veteran UFA’s Toronto Maple Leafs Could Sign This Offseason

In order for the Toronto Maple Leafs to maximize their roster, they will need to sign a few veterans to league minimum contracts. Over the past few seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been very successful when it comes to signing cheap veterans. Whether it’s been Jason Spezza, Zach Bogosian or Joe Thornton, the team has been able to ‘woo’ a few talented veterans to take a discount to win in Toronto.
Hockeyquickbitenews.com

Brampton skater named NWHL MVP re-signs with the Toronto Six

The MVP of the National Women’s Hockey League, Brampton’s Mikyla Grant-Mentis, has re-signed with the Toronto Six. Grant-Mentis, 22, tied for the NWHL regular-season lead in points with five goals and four assists in six games in Lake Placid, N.Y. The five-foot-eight forward had a goal and an assist for...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign veteran Jason Spezza to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have brought back some veteran depth while also filling one of their expansion issues. Jason Spezza has re-signed with the team for the league minimum of $750K. The one-year deal always seemed like a sure thing between the two sides, given Spezza’s desire to play in Toronto and his excellent performance this past season.
Sportstheicegarden.com

Saroya Tinker signs with Six for Season 7

After dropping the bombshell that she would not be re-signing with the Metropolitan Riveters on Locker Room Talk, it was announced this morning that Saroya Tinker has signed with the Toronto Six. Like so many other women’s hockey players from Canada, Tinker has played the majority of her competitive hockey...
NHLchatsports.com

Re-sign or Resign: Luke Glendening

Welcome to Re-Sign or Resign, a new segment covering the pros and cons of Detroit’s pending UFAs. We’ll be taking a closer look at each UFA while going over two schools of thought: re-signing the player, or letting him run free into the sunset. Today’s topic is elite faceoff man Luke Glendening.
NHLtheahl.com

Gersich re-signs with Capitals

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Gersich, 24, skated in 33 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2020-21, recording six goals and eight assists. The native of Chaska, Minn., has played 153 AHL contests over his three pro...
NHLchatsports.com

Re-Sign or Resign: Darren Helm

Welcome to Re-Sign or Resign, a new segment covering the pros and cons of Detroit’s pending UFAs. We’ll be taking a closer look at each UFA while going over two schools of thought: re-signing the player, or letting him run free into the sunset. Earlier this week, we covered Luke Glendening. Today’s topic is the last Cup-winner from the 2008 run: speedster Darren Helm.
WWEPWMania

Details On Moose Re-Signing With Impact

Moose has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. We’ve noted how Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and word came down on Monday that he had reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract. Now Fightful Select reports that Moose has signed a two year contract....
Hockeytheleafsnation.com

Angela James joins Toronto Six as new Assistant Coach

On June 24, 2021, the Toronto Six officially announced Angela James as their new assistant coach. James, a Canadian hockey legend, takes over from season 6 Assistant Coach Lisa Haley. Haley was named NWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations in April. James is the second in this position in franchise history.
NHLchatsports.com

Bruins Make a Minor Move To Add Bottom-Six Depth

Feb 1, 2020; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports. Facing a ton of decisions this offseason with free agents and adding to the...
NHLNHL

Capitals Re-sign Garrett Pilon

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Garrett Pilon to a two-year, $1.5 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The first year of Pilon's contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$110,000), while the second year will be a one-way contract ($750,000). Pilon,...
NHLchatsports.com

3 Big-Name UFAs the Toronto Maple Leafs Must Avoid Re-Signing

Dec 1, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas addressed the media before the start of the game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports. Even the clubs who hoist any Stanley Cup are forced to make some...
NBAWNBA.com

Lynx Re-Sign Layshia Clarendon

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve today announced the team has re-signed guard Layshia Clarendon. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarendon, a 5-9 guard in their ninth season, has started in seven of Minnesota’s last eight contests and holds...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Need to Go All-In and Sign Dougie Hamilton

The Toronto Maple Leafs are doubling down on their salary cap strategy – a good thing, because the math says that that is exactly how to manage an NHL team. Roughly, 10% of the NHL is made up of elite players who are worth between 1 and 5 Wins Above Replacement over the course of 82 games. The other 90% between negative value and .99 WAR. Therefore it makes no sense to pay mid-range players big money ( and for the most part, the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t).
NHLtheahl.com

Megna re-signs with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Jayson Megna to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 campaign. Megna recorded seven goals and two assists in 13 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, along with two assists in seven appearances with the Avalanche. He spent much of the season on the Avs’ taxi squad.
Sportseuroleague.net

CSKA re-signs guard Ukhov

CSKA Moscow has re-signed guard Ivan Ukhov through the end of the 2022-23 season, with an option for another year, the club announced Monday. Ukhov (1.93 meters, 25 years old) averaged 2.2 points and 0.8 assists in 26 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games last season. He played a bigger role with 5.0 points and 2.0 assists in the Final Four. In his three seasons with CSKA, Ukhov has helped his team win the EuroLeague in 2019 and lift the VTB United League trophy three consecutive times. Ukhov started his career with Parma Perm before joining CSKA in 2018. He helped Perm win the Russian Cup in 2016 and has been a member of the Russian national team.
WorldSwimInfo

Aussie Trials Night 5 Finals: Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell To Lead Dolphins Sub-53 Super Group’ To Tokyo

Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell To Lead Dolphins Sub-53 ;Super Group’ To Tokyo. A super charged Emma McKeon and an emotional and relieved Cate Campbell will spearhead Australia’s fastest ever collective group of freestyler sprinters to this year’s Tokyo Olympics with the first four placegetters in tonight’s 100m freestyle final in Adelaide all clocking under 53 seconds.