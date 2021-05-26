Toronto Six add to leadership group with the re-signing of Emma Grecco

The Toronto Six continue to build their roster for next season, with the re-signing of defender Emma Grecco. In a press release, Grecco shared:. “My decision to return to the Toronto Six was an easy one,” said the left-handed shooter. “I had so much fun competing with my teammates in the bubble and wanted to continue our momentum into season 7. Even though we didn’t come out with the result we wanted, I am excited to have another chance at winning the franchise’s first championship.”