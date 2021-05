A vast collection of personal belongings and landmark papers belonging to Professor Stephen Hawking have been gifted to the nation.The contents of the late British physicist’s office have been handed by his family to London’s Science Museum, while an archive of scientific and personal papers have been given to the University Library in Cambridge, where he lived. Among the “treasure trove” of items include Professor Hawking’s personalised wheelchairs, voice synthesisers and his original PhD thesis. The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, was made through the government’s acceptance in lieu scheme, which allows people to pay their inheritance tax bill by donating...