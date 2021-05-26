THE SUPER FLOWER MOON: LUNAR ECLIPSE

April Ryan is a longtime Washington resident and longtime Northwest Prime Time contributor of stories and poems…and many Moon Poems. SHARING STORIES is a weekly column for and about the 50 plus crowd living in the Puget Sound region. Send your stories and photos to ariele@comcast.net. Tell local or personal stories; discuss concerns around aging and other issues; share solutions, good luck, and reasons to celebrate; poems are fine too. Pieces may be edited or excerpted. We reserve the right to select among pieces. Photos are always a plus and a one-sentence bio is requested (where you live, maybe age or career, retired status, etc.).