Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

THE SUPER FLOWER MOON: LUNAR ECLIPSE

northwestprimetime.com
 15 days ago

April Ryan is a longtime Washington resident and longtime Northwest Prime Time contributor of stories and poems…and many Moon Poems. SHARING STORIES is a weekly column for and about the 50 plus crowd living in the Puget Sound region. Send your stories and photos to ariele@comcast.net. Tell local or personal stories; discuss concerns around aging and other issues; share solutions, good luck, and reasons to celebrate; poems are fine too. Pieces may be edited or excerpted. We reserve the right to select among pieces. Photos are always a plus and a one-sentence bio is requested (where you live, maybe age or career, retired status, etc.).

northwestprimetime.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
April Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Flower#Lunar Eclipse#Flower Moon#Eclipse Time#Northwest Prime Time#Rouge#Lunar Eclipse#Color#Poems#Rose#Luck#Sharing Stories#Fickle April Ryan#Puget#Baby Boomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
americantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 'Hella Mega Tour' Unveils New Summer Dates

The “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has unveiled new dates, beginning in July and stretching into September. The Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, will hit 21 cities in North America, including such stadiums as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citi Field in New York and Fenway Park in Boston before wrapping September 6 in Seattle. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAeatinseattle.com

Full 4-Day Scheduled Announced for 50th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife announces the full schedule for all four days of the 50th Anniversary Northwest Folklife Festival. Created in partnership with Seattle Center and presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Northwest Folklife’s 50th festival will take place virtually on the From Home to Home platform (nwfolklife.org) on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Greyson Chance in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Greyson Chance pre-sale password has just been posted. While the Greyson Chance presale is underway YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy show tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t get your tickets to Greyson Chance’s performance in Seattle during the presale you might not be...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Caamp at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – pre-sale password

The Caamp presale password everyone has been waiting for is here! This official Caamp pre-sale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Caamp tickets for a short time. Your access to this Caamp presale is instant after you have joined.. Remember that this is probably the last...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...