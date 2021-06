It's hard to believe that the Toyota Tundra has already been around for over 20 years. Toyota's full-size pickup may not compete with the sales numbers of Ford, GM, and Ram, but the reliable, fun truck has captivated the hearts of a small group of Americans for over two decades and has proven its place in the corner North American truck market. Sure, the Big Three sell way more trucks, but consider this: The Tundra is, technically, only in its second generation. On the brink of the brand-new next-generation Tundra's debut, we look back at the history of the Toyota Tundra while commemorating some standout moments.