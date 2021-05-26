Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

This is definitely a sensitive issue with a lot of people since when Bill Cosby was sent to prison as a sex offender there were some people that wanted to see him receive another trial since they believed that the trial he did receive wasn’t fair in the least. Nothing along that line is happening at the moment since he’s recently been denied parole, which of course has upset various people and has gone without comment by a lot of others. In a lot of ways, it feels as though Cosby has been tossed away despite his proclamations of innocence from the time of his conviction to the present. It feels difficult to speak of a man that brought so much joy to so many people over the course of his career as a convicted felon, but the facts are that he was found guilty, and he was imprisoned for the fact. The idea that he was falsely imprisoned and that there is no truth to the reason behind why he was brought to justice has been disputed more than once since many upon many people were quick to turn on him the moment it was made clear that he was being charged with aggravated assault. While thinking that he’s innocent is not a popular line of thought, it’s what some people think to this day. Much like many others that were found out over the past several years, Cosby has been brought to task for transgressions that happened in the past, which would be impossible since they were past the statute of limitations. But thanks to a charge that points to an incident in 2004 he was still brought to justice. The reasons for the denial of his parole are as follows, via MovieWeb: