Speculators Should Consider Buying Vaxart Stock
Investors looking for a high-risk, high-reward investment in a vaccine maker should consider buying a small amount of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock. Vaxart has developed a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus unique from its shot-reliant competitors in the form of a pill. The results of a Phase 1 trial of the pill recently unveiled by the company showed that patients who took it developed stronger “T-cell responses” than those who received the vaccines made by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).investorplace.com