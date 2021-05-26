Speculators Should Consider Buying Vaxart Stock

Increasing demand for semiconductor chips, along with the U.S. government’s progressive policies, are creating conditions for potentially exponential growth for the semiconductor industry. So, we think it might now be wise to bet on semiconductor companies Intel (INTC), Vishay (VSH), Tower (TSEM), and Alpha and Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL). These names are currently trading at relatively attractive valuations but have a solid growth potential. Let’s discuss.The demand for semiconductor chips is rising due to the increasing use of advanced technology-based devices amid the continued remote working culture. The growing electrical vehicle (EV) market is also boosting the demand for chips. While supply constraints are impacting the global semiconductor industry, the strong demand is allowing companies to raise prices for their chips and by so doing generate substantial profits.