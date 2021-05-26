Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Speculators Should Consider Buying Vaxart Stock

By Larry Ramer
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Investors looking for a high-risk, high-reward investment in a vaccine maker should consider buying a small amount of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock. Vaxart has developed a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus unique from its shot-reliant competitors in the form of a pill. The results of a Phase 1 trial of the pill recently unveiled by the company showed that patients who took it developed stronger “T-cell responses” than those who received the vaccines made by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

investorplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speculators#Stock Investors#Potential Investors#U S Investors#Investment#Pfe#Pharmaceutical Technology#Vxa#Medpage Today#Mrna#Vxrt Stock Vaxart#Ge#Solar Stocks#Pharmacies#Company#Intravenous Vaccines#Antibodies#T Cell Responses#Pill Forms#Intramuscular Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases 100-Point Gain As Market Falters; AMC Up 90% As Meme Stocks Soar

Key market indexes were lower Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 100-point gain. Meme stocks AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond soared. The Dow Jones industrials were fractionally lower, the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq edged 0.2% higher in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 also gave up 0.2%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE but higher on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Tuesday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Pares Gains As Nasdaq Turns Negative; Crude Oil Surges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared gains in today's market, after rising over 100 points earlier in the day. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pared gains and traded near breakeven. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 was slightly lower. In afternoon trade, the Nasdaq composite traded down...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Fall, Led by Retreat in Technology Stocks

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, pulled lower by tech stocks, as fresh weekly data showed a continued recovery in the labor market. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after it ticked 0.1% higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%, dragged down by tech stocks that had run higher when the economy was weaker.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Zoom Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

It's safe to say that Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) financials have defied gravity -- at least in comparison to what analysts initially thought Zoom was capable of when the tech company first went public just over two years ago. The company has consistently demolished analyst estimates, solidifying its place as a high-growth, software-as-a-service cash cow.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in June

Infrastructure spending has been the topic of many investment discussions recently. There is rare bipartisan agreement that there is a need to upgrade traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, ports, and airports. But politics being what it is, the devil is in the details as to whether there will agreement on a large spending package.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy

They’re among the biggest and best at what they do. And today, three top Nasdaq stocks are ready for investors’ portfolios. Let’s take a look at those price charts primed for buying and made more actionable with well-aligned and hedged strategies that smartly avoid further potential hazards in 2021. Risk-on....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. The cloud services company went public at $120 last September, more than doubled on the first day, and hit a 52-week high of $429 in December. At its peak, Snowflake was valued at about $120 billion -- more than...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Completes Organon Spin-Off, Auris Repositions As RNA Therapeutic Company With Trasir Purchase, Replimune's Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 2) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (moved on retail buying that took hold of the market) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) (announced positive results for...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Battle of the $54 Billion Assets: Buy This, Not Dogecoin

With meme stocks and cryptocurrencies once again capturing the imagination of investors, it's important to add some perspective. One of the great innovations of the stock market is that it allows individuals to own small pieces of large cash-producing businesses. That's important because not all assets are created equal, even if they are priced the same.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy in June

Increasing demand for semiconductor chips, along with the U.S. government’s progressive policies, are creating conditions for potentially exponential growth for the semiconductor industry. So, we think it might now be wise to bet on semiconductor companies Intel (INTC), Vishay (VSH), Tower (TSEM), and Alpha and Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL). These names are currently trading at relatively attractive valuations but have a solid growth potential. Let’s discuss.The demand for semiconductor chips is rising due to the increasing use of advanced technology-based devices amid the continued remote working culture. The growing electrical vehicle (EV) market is also boosting the demand for chips. While supply constraints are impacting the global semiconductor industry, the strong demand is allowing companies to raise prices for their chips and by so doing generate substantial profits.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Why Investors Should Pivot to Health Care Stocks

Investors should consider pivoting their portfolios to health care stocks since the S&P 500 Health Care Sector Index historically has generated strong performance from May to October when compared to the broader market. The health care sector represents approximately 13% of the U.S. equity market, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of...
Industrydrpgazette.com

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Moves Back Above $7: What to Do Now?

There are many investors who are almost always on the lookout for high risk but high reward investments in the market and one of the stocks that could be a contender for such a player is the Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock. The company has come into focus among many investors since it is has developed a COVID 19 vaccine candidate, which is a pill.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Amgen Inc

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, setting a price target of 272, which is approximately 14.31% above the present share price of $237.94. Olson expects Amgen Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is FireEye Stock a Buy?

There are several excellent cybersecurity companies out there, but do cloud-based providers make better investments than more traditional device-based security providers like FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 28, Fool analyst Tim Beyers and chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu discuss FireEye's business model and why they ranked it seventh out of seven major cybersecurity stocks.