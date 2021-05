In Texas, there's just about a bar for every type of person. You have your local dive bars with live music, your over-the-top downtown city life bars where you're sure to catch of glimpse of Matthew Mcconaughey, and of course bars with some of the biggest country dance floors in the state. What we didn't have was a bar themed after one of the most tragic events in U.S. history - 9/11. That is...until now.