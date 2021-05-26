newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Don’t completely rule out Joel Quenneville coaching the Kraken just yet

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

We’ve had a good two-year run-up, but here’s where things are starting to get really fun, interesting and possibly creative with the Kraken and its pursuit of a coach. In the midst of the Florida Panthers’ opening-round playoff showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning, veteran New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks last weekend offered-up a jarring tidbit. Brooks suggested there have been rumblings about Panthers coach Joel Quenneville leaving his job and joining the Kraken.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Ron Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Team Captain#The Florida Panthers#New York Post#The Vancouver Canucks#Ex Coyotes#Hartford Whalers#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Edmonton Oilers#Gm#Boston College#Llc#Seattle Times#Tribune Content Agency#Unusual Nhl Times#Veteran#Rookie Spencer Knight#Panthers Ownership#Musical Netminders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Kraken officially join NHL, can sign free agents, make trades

Seattle makes final payment of $650 million expansion fee, to begin play as 32nd team next season. The Seattle Kraken officially joined the NHL on Friday when they made the final payment of their $650 million expansion fee, allowing them to make trades ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21 and sign free agents ahead of their debut next season.
NHLNHL

Joining the Club

Friday marks the first official day for the Seattle Kraken franchise and the beginning of an 'incredible few months ahead'. With the final legal documents signed and the last expansion fee payment processed, the Seattle Kraken have earned full rights and access Friday as the 32nd franchise in the National Hockey League. It's one step closer to Seattle-level noise and maybe even joyful tears when a Kraken center faces off with an opponent at center ice this fall.
NHLNHL

Quarterly Report: High Prospect Count

IIHF U18 world championships skate into round of eight Monday with potential NHL Draft first-rounders dotting rosters. Kraken fans can watch with vested interest, plus matchups and predictions. 3:25 PM. Last week, 10 teams started the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championships in Texas fighting for gold while showcasing...
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Bennett Scores in OT to Lift Panthers to Win in Chicago

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forward Sam Bennett and goaltender Spencer Knight. The Panthers aren't taking their foot off the gas. Still treating every game with the utmost importance despite having already punched their ticket to the playoffs, the Panthers clawed their way to another two points when Sam Bennett roofed a goal 4:08 into overtime to secure a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
NFLNHL

Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag Volume Twelve

Just a few thoughts before I dive into some of your questions…. The Panthers are officially in the playoffs. We knew they'd get the "X" by their name in the standings at some point, but it's a great feeling to actually see it. As Joel Quenneville said following Tuesday's playoff-clinching victory, this was a goal of the team's from the outset, and the experiences the players are about to have during this playoff push and into the playoffs will go a long way. Bill Lindsay and I will be co-hosting a playoff preview special on 560 WQAM "The Joe" next week (More info to come), and if you want to get fired up for the playoffs, tune in. Hearing Billy talk about the playoffs gets me fired up.
NHLoddsshark.com

Odds to Be the First Seattle Kraken Head Coach

Following the success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Seattle Kraken will officially become the newest member of the NHL when it officially joins the league as an expansion team for the 2021-22 season. With the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft set for July 21, general manager Ron Francis will begin...
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Projected Protection List for the Seattle Expansion Draft

With the regular season winding down for the Vancouver Canucks, eyes will soon be turning to the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on July 21 and the 2021 NHL Draft shortly thereafter on July 23-24. First will be the expansion draft, which has gotten more complicated in recent weeks. With Kole Lind making his NHL debut and Jonah Gadjovich following him soon, tough decisions will have to be made on who to protect from being selected by the Kraken.
NHLNHL

First One in the Books

SEATTLE -- After being announced as the Seattle Kraken's first player, Luke Henman joined general manager Ron Francis for a meeting with local media Wednesday afternoon. Henman, 21, is currently playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's playoffs with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, who trail the Victoriaville Tigers two-games-to-one in the league quarterfinals.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Final Homestand

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
EconomyNHL

Florida Panthers Announce Additions to Executive Leadership

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell announced today that Sam Doerr has been named Chief Strategy Officer and Bryce Hollweg has been named Executive Vice President. Additionally, the Panthers have hired Joshua Korlin as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and promoted Adam Summerell to Senior Vice...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Panthers Getting Healthy; Tippett Hitting His Stride

SUNRISE, Fla. - The ice was packed during this morning's practice at BB&T Center. After being bitten time and time again by the injury bug in the past several weeks, the Panthers appear to finally be back operating at close to full capacity as Carter Verhaeghe, Chris Driedger, Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett were all full participants during the team's up-tempo session.
NHLNHL

Jack Adams Award favorites include Brind'Amour, Sullivan, Quenneville

Cassidy, Cooper, Tippett also selected by NHL.com writers as top coach. Who was the best coach in the NHL during the 2020-21 regular season? That will be known when the Jack Adams Award, voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association, is revealed during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though the regular season isn't scheduled to end until May 19, NHL.com staff writers already have their candidates for the award.
NHLNHL

"Inside the Panthers: Stepping Into the Spotlight"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An all-new episode of "Inside the Panthers" will debut on Bally Sports Sun tomorrow, May 8 upon conclusion of Florida's game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. On this edition of "Inside the Panthers: Stepping into the Spotlight," Jessica Blaylock hosts and brings fans the latest on how the team has rallied after losing star defenseman and Norris Trophy contender Aaron Ekblad to injury.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken Need Gallant & Muller Behind the Bench

As of last week, the Seattle Kraken have officially become the 32nd team to join the National Hockey League. That was not the only other big news that came on the Kraken front today. With the team officially being inaugurated into the league in July, general manager Ron Francis and his crew have been given the approval to start signing players. On top of the player news, Francis is officially now approved to attend general manager’s meetings.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

NHL Awards Roundtable: bold predictions from PPP writers

The crack team of PPP writers assembled, did research for hours, and came up with their thoughts on the NHL awards. The Hart Memorial Trophy is an annual award given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season. (All descriptions copied from NHL.com.)
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Barkov the Beast; Nutivaara's 'Feeling Good'

Noel Acciari details the positives that come from roster competition and Markus Nutivaara discusses facing Tampa Bay to end the regular season. In today's Baptist Health Practice Notebook, Aleksander Barkov continues to impress, Markus Nutivaara is feeling good on the blue line, and a look at the Panthers' latest lines and pairings.
NHLMiami Herald

The Panthers are finally giving top prospect Owen Tippett a bigger role. He’s delivering

The Florida Panthers know Owen Tippett has been coming. The Panthers spent last season weighing a promotion for the right wing, who scored 40 points in 46 games with AHL Springfield (Massachusetts) before a wrist injury cut short his season. They finally gave him a chance ahead of the expanded 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, inviting him to postseason training camp, only he never got into a game in Toronto. Even this season, Florida has seen flashes — a stretch with three goals in four games in March, another with four points in five games in late March and early April — while moving him in and out of the lineup, and waiting for a true, undeniable breakthrough from the top-100 prospect.