Don’t completely rule out Joel Quenneville coaching the Kraken just yet

Just a few thoughts before I dive into some of your questions…. The Panthers are officially in the playoffs. We knew they'd get the "X" by their name in the standings at some point, but it's a great feeling to actually see it. As Joel Quenneville said following Tuesday's playoff-clinching victory, this was a goal of the team's from the outset, and the experiences the players are about to have during this playoff push and into the playoffs will go a long way. Bill Lindsay and I will be co-hosting a playoff preview special on 560 WQAM "The Joe" next week (More info to come), and if you want to get fired up for the playoffs, tune in. Hearing Billy talk about the playoffs gets me fired up.