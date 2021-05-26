newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder remains near top in 2020 global university rankings

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCU Boulder ranks No. 44 overall among global universities, according to the newly released 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), down slightly from the No. 38 spot it held in 2019. Among U.S. universities in the publication, CU Boulder ranks No. 27, down slightly from No. 25 in 2019.

www.colorado.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Rankings#Nobel Prizes#U S Universities#Top Ranking#World Rankings#Research Universities#U S Universities#Arwu#Shangairanking#Global Universities#Academic Subjects#Indicators#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Editorial: CU Regents must choose sunlight over secrecy

The news that Mark Kennedy has started down the path of transitioning out of his job as University of Colorado president raises the issue of whether our CU Regents will embrace transparency as part of our journey ahead. We say “our” journey, because the process in selecting a new leader...
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Southwest Colorado’s inaugural Native Entrepreneurship workshop

The Southern Ute Tribe, Fort Lewis College and The University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business Deming Center for Entrepreneurship will host the virtual inaugural Native Entrepreneurship workshop May 21 and 22. This certificate course will impart a framework to help entrepreneurs develop sought-after products and services, avoid pitfalls and...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Boulder, COPinkbike.com

Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales over. the past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities...
Boulder, COboulderbeat.news

Boulder leaders struggle with when, how to get back to business

Boulder city council will return to (mostly) empty chambers for in-person proceedings July 13. It was a decisive and enthusiastic call after 14 months of Zoom meetings, but there are still issues left unsolved: issues of accountability, safety, privacy, technology. The struggle of local government reflects that in the wider...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

CU Boulder, Boulder County receive $400K scholarship grant

University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder County have received $400,000 in new grant funding for scholarships that will support an additional 65 first-generation students in low-income families in attending CU Boulder this fall. Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative grants require matching funds and, once fully funded, will provide $800,000 in scholarships...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Homelessness and housing services in Boulder among many areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic

In a year where everything was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, homelessness in Boulder County was no different. COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the unhoused community, city officials noted in the staff memo provided to Boulder City Council during its annual homelessness update on Tuesday. There were limited in-person services due to public health restrictions. The pandemic hampered Boulder’s housing efforts and required that the city develop the COVID-19 Recovery Center, a separate space for those who tested positive or were symptomatic, the memo states.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Jason Cui: Join me in a distinctive mission

I first came across the Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI) Project, a Boulder-based non-profit, October, 2020. NYAGI caught my eye because of its distinctive mission: Educate, Empower and Elevate. Unlike much of the world’s efforts in alleviating healthcare crises, NYAGI focuses on sharing knowledge and empowering medical providers in marginalized communities. NYAGI is unique in harnessing the power of technology, like iPads and iPhones, as tools to teach ultrasound and medical diagnostic skills that can help save lives in low-income countries. We in high-income countries upgrade our phones because our old phones become “outdated.” However, in the context of NYAGI, these “outdated” technologies can be powerful, lifesaving tools. With our iPad/iPhone Saving Lives Program, we have a chance to create a meaningful solution by coming together.
Boulder County, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

Boulder County to align its mask mandate with state’s on Sunday

Boulder County Public Health largely will follow suit with Colorado’s new mask rules, which no longer requires residents to wear masks in most public settings. Gov. Jared Polis also announced Friday that all remaining statewide public health orders put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will end June 1.
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

CDPHE reports 8 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The state reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County this week, including at a youth sports club, several restaurants and a rehabilitation center. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released Wednesday, shows.outbreaks were determined at Boco Volleyball Club, Longmont; Little People’s Landing, Louisville; Subway, Boulder; Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Longmont; FedEx Ship Center, Boulder County; Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Longmont; My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School, Lafayette; and Accel at Longmont.
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County reaches vaccination milestone

Boulder County on Thursday reached a landmark goal with 70% of the eligible population now vaccinated with at least one course of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a very important milestone for the entire community, so we can return to doing the things we love the most,” said Indira Gujral, BCPH communicable disease and emergency management division manager, in an email. “We can see and hug our loved ones. COVID-19 has changed our lives and in this past year we have adapted to many changes. We are thankful to each individual who decided to get vaccinated, and we encourage those who have not received a vaccine to make an appointment today and help us get to our next milestone.”
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

"Alpine" will be CURC's next high performance computing system

CU Research Computing is pleased to announce that the University of Colorado's third-generation high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure will be named "Alpine". Alpine represents the lofty goals of the hard-working students, staff and faculty conducting research on CURC's advanced cyberinfrastructure, and is a nod to the beautiful mountain environment of Colorado. Congratulations to Valeria Barra for suggesting the winning name, among more than 100 suggestions.
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

State names Keith Collins new Boulder district judge

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has selected Magistrate James Keith Collins to be the next Boulder district judge. Collins will replace Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda when she retires on Tuesday, according to a news release sent Thursday by the governor’s office. Collins was one of three finalists named for the...