Insurers face a higher bar for digital interactions: J.D. Power
Customer satisfaction with online insurance shopping declined while service stayed flat, according to J.D. Power's 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. Customer satisfaction scores decline as tasks become more complicated, the company found, including requesting a quote, researching policy information, adding a driver or vehicle and viewing policy-related information are among the areas in which insurers struggle to delight digital customers.www.dig-in.com